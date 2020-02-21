All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:05 AM

4716 Frost Hollow Drive

4716 Frost Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Frost Hollow Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
West Plano updated one story home in desirable Preston View Subdivision. Home features neutral colors throughout, all solid surface flooring. Large private master suite with walk in closet and linen closet. Granite countertops in master bath, secondary bath, kitchen. Split formals. Family room with fireplace, gas logs. Island kitchen, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Hand-scraped wood look laminate flooring in all living areas and bedrooms, tile in kitchen, entry and bathrooms. Updated fixtures. Maytag Bravo Commercial Series washer and dryer provided. Professionally landscaped yard and fenced, large patio. Full lawn care provided. Short term lease considered $2600 per month. Non-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Frost Hollow Drive have any available units?
4716 Frost Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Frost Hollow Drive have?
Some of 4716 Frost Hollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Frost Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Frost Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Frost Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Frost Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4716 Frost Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Frost Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 4716 Frost Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 Frost Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Frost Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 4716 Frost Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Frost Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4716 Frost Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Frost Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 Frost Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

