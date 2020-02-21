4716 Frost Hollow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

West Plano updated one story home in desirable Preston View Subdivision. Home features neutral colors throughout, all solid surface flooring. Large private master suite with walk in closet and linen closet. Granite countertops in master bath, secondary bath, kitchen. Split formals. Family room with fireplace, gas logs. Island kitchen, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Hand-scraped wood look laminate flooring in all living areas and bedrooms, tile in kitchen, entry and bathrooms. Updated fixtures. Maytag Bravo Commercial Series washer and dryer provided. Professionally landscaped yard and fenced, large patio. Full lawn care provided. Short term lease considered $2600 per month. Non-smoking.