4713 Nocona Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing location! Preston&Legacy! Close to Legacy West Shops at Legacy, Stonebriar Mall, Ikea, and numerous sports arenas. Cooks kitchen w all SS appl. Bosch double convection oven, dishwasher and cooktop, antique cabinets w pull out shelving. Oversized master w marble trimmed FP and sitting area. Updated MB lavishly trimmed in Carrara marble w jetted tub & frameless shower. Vaulted ceilings in living areas, plus oversized car garage. MINUTES to 121 and Tollway. Patio furnit, refridge, washer dryer, grill to stay! New roof Jan2019.