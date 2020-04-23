All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4676 Reunion Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4676 Reunion Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

4676 Reunion Drive

4676 Reunion Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4676 Reunion Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Amazing location in the heart of Plano. This open floor plan features soaring ceilings, hand-scraped hardwood floors, generously sized bedrooms. Granite counters and wet bar. Open concept main living area offers focal point fireplace w. Large windows open to the stunning backyard oasis. Spacious master retreat w. doors patio, walk in closet, jetted tub, and large separate shower. Private backyard space that you won't want to leave! Remote controlled Pool w. spa that features a waterfall, large stone gas custom fire pit, built in outdoor kitchen with grill, sink, fridge, and large remote gate for maximum privacy. 5 min from Granite Park Corporate offices, Stonebriar Mall, restaurants, shopping, and local parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4676 Reunion Drive have any available units?
4676 Reunion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4676 Reunion Drive have?
Some of 4676 Reunion Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4676 Reunion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4676 Reunion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4676 Reunion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4676 Reunion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4676 Reunion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4676 Reunion Drive offers parking.
Does 4676 Reunion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4676 Reunion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4676 Reunion Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4676 Reunion Drive has a pool.
Does 4676 Reunion Drive have accessible units?
No, 4676 Reunion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4676 Reunion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4676 Reunion Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District