4676 Reunion Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Amazing location in the heart of Plano. This open floor plan features soaring ceilings, hand-scraped hardwood floors, generously sized bedrooms. Granite counters and wet bar. Open concept main living area offers focal point fireplace w. Large windows open to the stunning backyard oasis. Spacious master retreat w. doors patio, walk in closet, jetted tub, and large separate shower. Private backyard space that you won't want to leave! Remote controlled Pool w. spa that features a waterfall, large stone gas custom fire pit, built in outdoor kitchen with grill, sink, fridge, and large remote gate for maximum privacy. 5 min from Granite Park Corporate offices, Stonebriar Mall, restaurants, shopping, and local parks!