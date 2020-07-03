4673 Cecile Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

MUST SEE GORGEOUS MODEL HOME with upgrades. Won't last too long. Bamboo wood flooring to decorative lighting - Original Texas home. Three living area, downstairs formal dining room, breakfast area, granite kitchen counter, gas range, INCLUDES WASHER-DRYER and REFRIGERATOR. Upstairs large master bedroom and TV in master bathroom, Fenced in back patio, 2 car attached rear garage, Plenty of storage space and the community pool is just a quick walk across the street. Highly Acclaimed Frisco Schools (Fowler and Borchardt)!! Close to Plano Headquarters, Stonebriar Mall, Shopping Center, Major Grocery stores, and Restaurants. Minutes from Dallas Toll Road and Hwy-121.