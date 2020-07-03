All apartments in Plano
4673 Cecile Road

4673 Cecile Road
Location

4673 Cecile Road, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
MUST SEE GORGEOUS MODEL HOME with upgrades. Won't last too long. Bamboo wood flooring to decorative lighting - Original Texas home. Three living area, downstairs formal dining room, breakfast area, granite kitchen counter, gas range, INCLUDES WASHER-DRYER and REFRIGERATOR. Upstairs large master bedroom and TV in master bathroom, Fenced in back patio, 2 car attached rear garage, Plenty of storage space and the community pool is just a quick walk across the street. Highly Acclaimed Frisco Schools (Fowler and Borchardt)!! Close to Plano Headquarters, Stonebriar Mall, Shopping Center, Major Grocery stores, and Restaurants. Minutes from Dallas Toll Road and Hwy-121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4673 Cecile Road have any available units?
4673 Cecile Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4673 Cecile Road have?
Some of 4673 Cecile Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4673 Cecile Road currently offering any rent specials?
4673 Cecile Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4673 Cecile Road pet-friendly?
No, 4673 Cecile Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4673 Cecile Road offer parking?
Yes, 4673 Cecile Road offers parking.
Does 4673 Cecile Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4673 Cecile Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4673 Cecile Road have a pool?
Yes, 4673 Cecile Road has a pool.
Does 4673 Cecile Road have accessible units?
No, 4673 Cecile Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4673 Cecile Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4673 Cecile Road has units with dishwashers.

