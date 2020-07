4664 Perthshire Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

!!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!! COZY, STUNNING, LIGHT & BRIGHT TOWN HOME IN EXEMPLARY FRISCO ISD WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 1 LIVING, 2.5 BATHROOMS AND 2 CAR GARAGE. IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT. HOME BOAST AN GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CERAMIC TILES AND CARPET FLOORING AND FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKING BACKYARD. COMMUNITY POOL-PARK-PLAYGROUND AND CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, ENTERTAINMENT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING MAKE FOR A GREAT PLACE TO MAKE IT YOUR HOME !! HURRY IT WILL GO FAST!!