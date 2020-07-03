Rent Calculator
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4653 Thanksgiving Ln.
4653 Thanksgiving Ln
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:32 AM
1 of 1
4653 Thanksgiving Ln
4653 Thanksgiving Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
4653 Thanksgiving Lane, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
garbage disposal
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
pool
4653 Thanksgiving -
(RLNE4921167)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4653 Thanksgiving Ln have any available units?
4653 Thanksgiving Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4653 Thanksgiving Ln have?
Some of 4653 Thanksgiving Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4653 Thanksgiving Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4653 Thanksgiving Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 Thanksgiving Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4653 Thanksgiving Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4653 Thanksgiving Ln offer parking?
No, 4653 Thanksgiving Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4653 Thanksgiving Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 Thanksgiving Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 Thanksgiving Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4653 Thanksgiving Ln has a pool.
Does 4653 Thanksgiving Ln have accessible units?
No, 4653 Thanksgiving Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 Thanksgiving Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4653 Thanksgiving Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
