Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:07 AM

4650 Perthshire Court

4650 Perthshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

4650 Perthshire Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful Executive Townhome In Superb Plano Location! Open Floor Plan Invites You In To A 2 Story Foyer With Half Bath Access, Leading To The Spacious Living Room And Wall Of Windows Overlooking The Backyard And Greenbelt Views. Centrally Located Dining Area Has An Easy-Care Tile Floor, And Is Open To The Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counters, Gas Cooktop, 42in Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar And Lots Of Storage Space! Elegant Stairs With Iron Balusters Lead To A Generous Game Room Or Study That Overlooks The Foyer Below, And Has A Sunny Window To Enjoy The Greenbelt Views. A Large Master Suite Enjoys A Private Bath - Walk-In Closet And Dual Sinks. A Guest Bedroom And 2nd Full Bath Also Up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Perthshire Court have any available units?
4650 Perthshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 Perthshire Court have?
Some of 4650 Perthshire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Perthshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Perthshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Perthshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 4650 Perthshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4650 Perthshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 4650 Perthshire Court offers parking.
Does 4650 Perthshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 Perthshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Perthshire Court have a pool?
No, 4650 Perthshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 4650 Perthshire Court have accessible units?
No, 4650 Perthshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Perthshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4650 Perthshire Court has units with dishwashers.

