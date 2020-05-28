4650 Perthshire Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful Executive Townhome In Superb Plano Location! Open Floor Plan Invites You In To A 2 Story Foyer With Half Bath Access, Leading To The Spacious Living Room And Wall Of Windows Overlooking The Backyard And Greenbelt Views. Centrally Located Dining Area Has An Easy-Care Tile Floor, And Is Open To The Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counters, Gas Cooktop, 42in Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar And Lots Of Storage Space! Elegant Stairs With Iron Balusters Lead To A Generous Game Room Or Study That Overlooks The Foyer Below, And Has A Sunny Window To Enjoy The Greenbelt Views. A Large Master Suite Enjoys A Private Bath - Walk-In Closet And Dual Sinks. A Guest Bedroom And 2nd Full Bath Also Up.