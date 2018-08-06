4648 Perthshire Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful Updated Townhome In Outstanding Plano Location With Frisco Schools! Fresh & Clean & Move-In Ready! Stone & Brick Exterior Leads To A Welcoming Front Entrance. There Is A Half Bath Off The Foyer, & An Expansive Living Room That Will Allow Versatility In Furniture Arrangement! The Open Floor Plan Is Perfect For Entertaining With Easy Access To The Dining Area & Gourmet Kitchen Featuring Granite Counters, Gas Cooktop, Convection Oven & Lots Of Counter & Cabinet Space. Upstairs Is A Game Room That Could Also Be A Home Office. A Texas-Sized Master Suite Will Give You Room To Spread Out & Relax With A Large Walk-In Closet & Upgraded Master Bath! A Guest Bedroom With Double Closet & Full Bath Are Also Up.