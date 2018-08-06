All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 6 2019

4648 Perthshire Court

4648 Perthshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

4648 Perthshire Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful Updated Townhome In Outstanding Plano Location With Frisco Schools! Fresh & Clean & Move-In Ready! Stone & Brick Exterior Leads To A Welcoming Front Entrance. There Is A Half Bath Off The Foyer, & An Expansive Living Room That Will Allow Versatility In Furniture Arrangement! The Open Floor Plan Is Perfect For Entertaining With Easy Access To The Dining Area & Gourmet Kitchen Featuring Granite Counters, Gas Cooktop, Convection Oven & Lots Of Counter & Cabinet Space. Upstairs Is A Game Room That Could Also Be A Home Office. A Texas-Sized Master Suite Will Give You Room To Spread Out & Relax With A Large Walk-In Closet & Upgraded Master Bath! A Guest Bedroom With Double Closet & Full Bath Are Also Up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Perthshire Court have any available units?
4648 Perthshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 Perthshire Court have?
Some of 4648 Perthshire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Perthshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Perthshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Perthshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 4648 Perthshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4648 Perthshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 4648 Perthshire Court offers parking.
Does 4648 Perthshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 Perthshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Perthshire Court have a pool?
No, 4648 Perthshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 4648 Perthshire Court have accessible units?
No, 4648 Perthshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 Perthshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4648 Perthshire Court has units with dishwashers.

