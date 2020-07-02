All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 27 2020 at 1:53 AM

4647 Phillip Drive

4647 Phillip Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4647 Phillip Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing Frisco ISD 3BR-2BA w Study w soaring ceilings, open floor plan, decorative fixtures & lighting, spacious rooms & high-end finishes thru-out. Kitchen with fabulous 4x6 granite island, custom cabinets & hardware, gas cooktop, & stainless appliances. Split master floor plan w vaulted ceilings, oversized closets, & modern colors. Custom outdoor grilling area under a cedar wood arbor on huge flagstone patio with large living area and fire pit, & beautiful 8ft fence. Perfect entertaining space & privacy. 1 year+ lease preferred but will do $2600 month with 6+ month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4647 Phillip Drive have any available units?
4647 Phillip Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4647 Phillip Drive have?
Some of 4647 Phillip Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4647 Phillip Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4647 Phillip Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 Phillip Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4647 Phillip Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4647 Phillip Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4647 Phillip Drive offers parking.
Does 4647 Phillip Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4647 Phillip Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 Phillip Drive have a pool?
No, 4647 Phillip Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4647 Phillip Drive have accessible units?
No, 4647 Phillip Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 Phillip Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4647 Phillip Drive has units with dishwashers.

