4645 Margo Ct
Last updated November 6 2019 at 10:03 PM

4645 Margo Ct

4645 Margo Court · No Longer Available
Location

4645 Margo Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful home in Plano offers five bedrooms, four full baths and designer touches including crown molding, bull nose corners, and art niches. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, an island kitchen & granite counters. The master suite is located downstairs along with a secondary bedroom. Master bath with separate vanities has garden tub and huge walk in closet. Call today to schedule a showing!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Margo Ct have any available units?
4645 Margo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4645 Margo Ct have?
Some of 4645 Margo Ct's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 Margo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Margo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Margo Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4645 Margo Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4645 Margo Ct offer parking?
No, 4645 Margo Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4645 Margo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4645 Margo Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Margo Ct have a pool?
No, 4645 Margo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4645 Margo Ct have accessible units?
No, 4645 Margo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Margo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4645 Margo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

