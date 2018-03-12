Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4640 Knoll Hollow Trl
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:05 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4640 Knoll Hollow Trl
4640 Knoll Hollow Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4640 Knoll Hollow Trail, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One story single-family home near good schools - Property Id: 114165
One story single-family home located near Archgate Park Plano 75024.
Updated Bathrooms
Washer Dryer and Fridge includes.
Walking distance to 3 schools :
Gulledge Elementary School
Robinson Middle School
Jasper Junior High School
Please PM me for more info or text (only) to (214) 728 1214.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114165
Property Id 114165
(RLNE4834032)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl have any available units?
4640 Knoll Hollow Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl have?
Some of 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Knoll Hollow Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl offer parking?
No, 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl does not offer parking.
Does 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl have a pool?
No, 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl have accessible units?
No, 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 Knoll Hollow Trl has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District