4640 Knoll Hollow Trl

One story single-family home near good schools - Property Id: 114165



One story single-family home located near Archgate Park Plano 75024.

Updated Bathrooms



Washer Dryer and Fridge includes.



Walking distance to 3 schools :



Gulledge Elementary School

Robinson Middle School

Jasper Junior High School



Please PM me for more info or text (only) to (214) 728 1214.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114165

