Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher gym air conditioning tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym tennis court

Well sought after efficient single-story home zoned to West Plano schools. Desirable cul-de-sac location boasts of a light and bright open floor plan, wood floors in living areas and dining area. Refrigerator included, in as-is condition. Nice sized backyard. New roof and HVAC. Located near walking trails, schools, Lifetime Fitness & Tennis, shops, restaurant, entertainment, Legacy West, shops at Legacy. Plano living at its BEST!!!