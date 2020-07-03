All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4613 Quiet Circle

4613 Quiet Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4613 Quiet Circle, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
PERFECT LOCATION close to highways, restaurants, Stonebriar Mall. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath executive home is great for entertaining with a formal living and formal dining, with a courtyard! Gorgeous wood floors flow throughout downstairs living spaces. The kitchen has granite counters, in wall oven, a pot rack, & a pass through bar to the family room, with its soaring ceilings & beautiful windows. Downstairs master with doors leading to patio, ensuite with his and hers vanities, jetted tub & separate shower. Follow the beautiful wood and iron staircase upstairs, which features a second master bedroom with ensuite and walk in closet, a 3rd bedroom, and a spacious gameroom overlooking family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Quiet Circle have any available units?
4613 Quiet Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 Quiet Circle have?
Some of 4613 Quiet Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Quiet Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Quiet Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Quiet Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4613 Quiet Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4613 Quiet Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Quiet Circle offers parking.
Does 4613 Quiet Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Quiet Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Quiet Circle have a pool?
No, 4613 Quiet Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Quiet Circle have accessible units?
No, 4613 Quiet Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Quiet Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 Quiet Circle has units with dishwashers.

