4613 Quiet Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

PERFECT LOCATION close to highways, restaurants, Stonebriar Mall. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath executive home is great for entertaining with a formal living and formal dining, with a courtyard! Gorgeous wood floors flow throughout downstairs living spaces. The kitchen has granite counters, in wall oven, a pot rack, & a pass through bar to the family room, with its soaring ceilings & beautiful windows. Downstairs master with doors leading to patio, ensuite with his and hers vanities, jetted tub & separate shower. Follow the beautiful wood and iron staircase upstairs, which features a second master bedroom with ensuite and walk in closet, a 3rd bedroom, and a spacious gameroom overlooking family room.