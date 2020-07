Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1.5 Story spectacular home in the heart of Plano, Frisco School, Close to Legacy West, Toyota, Frito Lay, Cowboy headquarter and more. Totally updated home with granite countertop, stainless steel appliance, 4 bedrooms 3 living areas. One living area on the 2nd floor. Best place to relax and watch TV. Owner at his own expense takes care of the yard you just water.