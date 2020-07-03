4528 Waterford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home in Windsor Park with pool and spa! Great location for this home by Spring Creek and Preston Meadow. Elegant and bright living and dinning with vaulted ceilings, Spacious family room with built-ins open to kitchen with lots of counter space, cabinets, island and breakfast nook overlooking pool. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your Master suite with huge custom walk-in closet. Second floor game-living room for kids, plus all bedrooms are spacious. Great backyard with grass area and sizable pool with service included so you can just enjoy! Great Plano Schools! Easy access to major highways and shopping. pets are case by case.