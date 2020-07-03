All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

4528 Waterford Drive

4528 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4528 Waterford Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in Windsor Park with pool and spa! Great location for this home by Spring Creek and Preston Meadow. Elegant and bright living and dinning with vaulted ceilings, Spacious family room with built-ins open to kitchen with lots of counter space, cabinets, island and breakfast nook overlooking pool. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your Master suite with huge custom walk-in closet. Second floor game-living room for kids, plus all bedrooms are spacious. Great backyard with grass area and sizable pool with service included so you can just enjoy! Great Plano Schools! Easy access to major highways and shopping. pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Waterford Drive have any available units?
4528 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 4528 Waterford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4528 Waterford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4528 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4528 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 4528 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Waterford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4528 Waterford Drive has a pool.
Does 4528 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4528 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.

