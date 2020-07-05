All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4500 Atlanta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4500 Atlanta Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:01 AM

4500 Atlanta Drive

4500 Atlanta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4500 Atlanta Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful 1.5 story home located in the heart of Plano on great corner lot! Less than 1 mile from Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. 3 BRs, 2 Baths! HUGE Gameroom is located upstairs! Granite in kitchen and updated baths. Exceptional floor plan w-all bedrooms downstairs! Master suite w-fireplace! Inside features wet bar, eat in Kitchen w-tons of counter & cabinet space! Spacious Family room w-floor to ceiling gas fireplace and wetbar! Large fenced in backyard w-covered patio! Lawn service provided by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Atlanta Drive have any available units?
4500 Atlanta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Atlanta Drive have?
Some of 4500 Atlanta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Atlanta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Atlanta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Atlanta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Atlanta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4500 Atlanta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Atlanta Drive offers parking.
Does 4500 Atlanta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Atlanta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Atlanta Drive have a pool?
No, 4500 Atlanta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Atlanta Drive have accessible units?
No, 4500 Atlanta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Atlanta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Atlanta Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District