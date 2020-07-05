4500 Atlanta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Beautiful 1.5 story home located in the heart of Plano on great corner lot! Less than 1 mile from Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. 3 BRs, 2 Baths! HUGE Gameroom is located upstairs! Granite in kitchen and updated baths. Exceptional floor plan w-all bedrooms downstairs! Master suite w-fireplace! Inside features wet bar, eat in Kitchen w-tons of counter & cabinet space! Spacious Family room w-floor to ceiling gas fireplace and wetbar! Large fenced in backyard w-covered patio! Lawn service provided by landlord.