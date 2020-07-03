All apartments in Plano
4480 Stargazer Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

4480 Stargazer Drive

4480 Stargazer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4480 Stargazer Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to a home in desirable Villages of White Rock with exemplary Frisco ISD - Welcome to a home in desirable Villages of White Rock with exemplary Frisco ISD (walkable to Borchardt elementary). North & East facing. Beautiful bright 5 bed, 4 bath, 3 car with media rm. Master & one bedroom downstairs with full bath outside bedroom. Warm inviting entry with Brand new paint & Carpets. High ceilings, Large inviting family rm with white mantle fireplace. Formal living & dining. Media room with home theater wiring & screen. Built-in Shelf in garage. Kitchen boasts ceramic tile, new granite counter, new SS sink & faucets, brand new SS double oven & appliances, breakfast bar, gas cooktop & study desk space with blackboard! New Granite & faucets in bathrooms. Community pool, parks. Brand New roof

(RLNE5458061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 Stargazer Drive have any available units?
4480 Stargazer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4480 Stargazer Drive have?
Some of 4480 Stargazer Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4480 Stargazer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4480 Stargazer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 Stargazer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4480 Stargazer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4480 Stargazer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4480 Stargazer Drive offers parking.
Does 4480 Stargazer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4480 Stargazer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 Stargazer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4480 Stargazer Drive has a pool.
Does 4480 Stargazer Drive have accessible units?
No, 4480 Stargazer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 Stargazer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4480 Stargazer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

