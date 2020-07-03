4480 Stargazer Drive

Amenities
Welcome to a home in desirable Villages of White Rock with exemplary Frisco ISD - Welcome to a home in desirable Villages of White Rock with exemplary Frisco ISD (walkable to Borchardt elementary). North & East facing. Beautiful bright 5 bed, 4 bath, 3 car with media rm. Master & one bedroom downstairs with full bath outside bedroom. Warm inviting entry with Brand new paint & Carpets. High ceilings, Large inviting family rm with white mantle fireplace. Formal living & dining. Media room with home theater wiring & screen. Built-in Shelf in garage. Kitchen boasts ceramic tile, new granite counter, new SS sink & faucets, brand new SS double oven & appliances, breakfast bar, gas cooktop & study desk space with blackboard! New Granite & faucets in bathrooms. Community pool, parks. Brand New roof
(RLNE5458061)