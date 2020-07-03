4480 Stargazer Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room

Welcome to a home in desirable Villages of White Rock with exemplary Frisco ISD - Welcome to a home in desirable Villages of White Rock with exemplary Frisco ISD (walkable to Borchardt elementary). North & East facing. Beautiful bright 5 bed, 4 bath, 3 car with media rm. Master & one bedroom downstairs with full bath outside bedroom. Warm inviting entry with Brand new paint & Carpets. High ceilings, Large inviting family rm with white mantle fireplace. Formal living & dining. Media room with home theater wiring & screen. Built-in Shelf in garage. Kitchen boasts ceramic tile, new granite counter, new SS sink & faucets, brand new SS double oven & appliances, breakfast bar, gas cooktop & study desk space with blackboard! New Granite & faucets in bathrooms. Community pool, parks. Brand New roof



(RLNE5458061)