4480 Big Sky Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Executive Plano home with DUAL masters. Well built 1st time rental built by Lennar Homes in White Rock Creek Subdivision. Gorgeous Wood Floors. Recently replaced Roof, Water Heater, Tile Flooring, Fence & Carpet. Open Concept Kitchen Overlooks Family area, Extensive Granite countertops, Gas Cooktop & Island. Huge Master Suite with Separate Vanities & Shower, Garden Tub. 2 secondary Bedrooms Upstairs with Bath & a Game Room or Media Room. Nice sized Backyard. No smokers, Pets negotiable, Check Availability date. No Housing vouchers, No section 8 accepted.