Plano, TX
4480 Big Sky Drive
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:13 AM

4480 Big Sky Drive

4480 Big Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4480 Big Sky Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Executive Plano home with DUAL masters. Well built 1st time rental built by Lennar Homes in White Rock Creek Subdivision. Gorgeous Wood Floors. Recently replaced Roof, Water Heater, Tile Flooring, Fence & Carpet. Open Concept Kitchen Overlooks Family area, Extensive Granite countertops, Gas Cooktop & Island. Huge Master Suite with Separate Vanities & Shower, Garden Tub. 2 secondary Bedrooms Upstairs with Bath & a Game Room or Media Room. Nice sized Backyard. No smokers, Pets negotiable, Check Availability date. No Housing vouchers, No section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 Big Sky Drive have any available units?
4480 Big Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4480 Big Sky Drive have?
Some of 4480 Big Sky Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4480 Big Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4480 Big Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 Big Sky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4480 Big Sky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4480 Big Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4480 Big Sky Drive offers parking.
Does 4480 Big Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4480 Big Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 Big Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 4480 Big Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4480 Big Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 4480 Big Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 Big Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4480 Big Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.

