Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great four bedroom in excellent location. Ceramic tile, under mount sink, breakfast-bar in kitchen. Wood floors in formal areas. Covered patio, sprinkler system, nice landscaping, wood fence. Great floor plan with oversized living room with lots of light. Walk-in closets in all but one bedroom. Granite counter tops and glass tile backsplash have been added to kitchen. Updated and well maintained. No credit scores under 650 please. Owner agent.