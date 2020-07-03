4448 Big Sky Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities game room pool

Come see this bright and airy rental home in the highly sought out neighborhood of Villages of White Rock Creek. Walking distance to exemplary Elementary School. Directly across the street from neighborhood pool and park and steps from the large, tranquil pond with a walking trail. This 4-bedroom, 3 1-2 bath home will give you plenty of space. Downstairs includes master bedroom, family room with soaring high ceilings and an open layout kitchen. 2nd story has 3 bedrooms, game room and 2 full baths. Will not last!!