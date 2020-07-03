All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:43 AM

4448 Big Sky Drive

4448 Big Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4448 Big Sky Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Come see this bright and airy rental home in the highly sought out neighborhood of Villages of White Rock Creek. Walking distance to exemplary Elementary School. Directly across the street from neighborhood pool and park and steps from the large, tranquil pond with a walking trail. This 4-bedroom, 3 1-2 bath home will give you plenty of space. Downstairs includes master bedroom, family room with soaring high ceilings and an open layout kitchen. 2nd story has 3 bedrooms, game room and 2 full baths. Will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4448 Big Sky Drive have any available units?
4448 Big Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4448 Big Sky Drive have?
Some of 4448 Big Sky Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4448 Big Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4448 Big Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4448 Big Sky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4448 Big Sky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4448 Big Sky Drive offer parking?
No, 4448 Big Sky Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4448 Big Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4448 Big Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4448 Big Sky Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4448 Big Sky Drive has a pool.
Does 4448 Big Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 4448 Big Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4448 Big Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4448 Big Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.

