Good solid clean 3-2-2 in the heart of West Plano. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Recent carpet. Interior corner lot. Large back yard. Minutes from 190, Dallas Tollway, great shopping and restaurants, not to mention coveted Plano schools. Won't last long! No vouchers of any kind accepted. Min Requirements: Credit 600+, no criminal record or evictions, household income 3X rent or more.