4413 White Rock Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pool playground fireplace

Beautiful 2 story home on a corner lot with lake in front. It features split formal dining & living room with 2 story high ceiling. Spacious family room has soar ceiling, beautiful fireplace & banks of windows providing excellent view of the backyard & beautiful pond with fountain. Family room is open to gourmet kitchen with island & large breakfast area. Close to community swimming pool, play ground , the pond, fountain & walking trail. The home zones to exemplary Flower Middle School.