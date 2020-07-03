All apartments in Plano
4413 White Rock Lane
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:55 AM

4413 White Rock Lane

4413 White Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4413 White Rock Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful 2 story home on a corner lot with lake in front. It features split formal dining & living room with 2 story high ceiling. Spacious family room has soar ceiling, beautiful fireplace & banks of windows providing excellent view of the backyard & beautiful pond with fountain. Family room is open to gourmet kitchen with island & large breakfast area. Close to community swimming pool, play ground , the pond, fountain & walking trail. The home zones to exemplary Flower Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 White Rock Lane have any available units?
4413 White Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 White Rock Lane have?
Some of 4413 White Rock Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 White Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4413 White Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 White Rock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4413 White Rock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4413 White Rock Lane offer parking?
No, 4413 White Rock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4413 White Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 White Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 White Rock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4413 White Rock Lane has a pool.
Does 4413 White Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 4413 White Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 White Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4413 White Rock Lane has units with dishwashers.

