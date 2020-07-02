All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

4404 Knollview Drive

Location

4404 Knollview Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
**NORTH FACING** Move in ready family home situated in highly desirable West Plano. Open floor plan with gorgeous wood floors & Travertine stone. Walls of windows, New Carpet,Iron Front door, vaulted ceilings, moldings, bright and airy! Entertain your guests in this Chefs Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, gas cook top, SS appliances. Two large living areas and game room up. Ideal layout with Master down and additional bedroom & updated bath down. Amazing home to lease in the heart of Plano with Exemplary Schools and Sports Facility within walking distance. Great Opportunity to live in prime West Plano!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Knollview Drive have any available units?
4404 Knollview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Knollview Drive have?
Some of 4404 Knollview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Knollview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Knollview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Knollview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Knollview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4404 Knollview Drive offer parking?
No, 4404 Knollview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4404 Knollview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Knollview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Knollview Drive have a pool?
No, 4404 Knollview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Knollview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4404 Knollview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Knollview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 Knollview Drive has units with dishwashers.

