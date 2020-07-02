4404 Knollview Drive

Amenities

**NORTH FACING** Move in ready family home situated in highly desirable West Plano. Open floor plan with gorgeous wood floors & Travertine stone. Walls of windows, New Carpet,Iron Front door, vaulted ceilings, moldings, bright and airy! Entertain your guests in this Chefs Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, gas cook top, SS appliances. Two large living areas and game room up. Ideal layout with Master down and additional bedroom & updated bath down. Amazing home to lease in the heart of Plano with Exemplary Schools and Sports Facility within walking distance. Great Opportunity to live in prime West Plano!