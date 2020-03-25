4404 Cleveland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Talk about an awesome location! Walk to dining, gym, shopping! Drive to anywhere in North Dallas with such ease!

This 3 bed, 2 bath includes new Carpet, Tile Floors that look like Wood Floors, New Paint All Over, Granite counters in Bathrooms and Kitchen! Tons of living space with 2 living rooms and 2 dining rooms! Great storage with a w car garage and shed. The kitchen shows off lots of cabinets, microwave, oven, tons of counter space, and pantry that overlooks a sunken family room with a beautiful brick fireplace. The formal living room is also sunken with another fireplace that is adjacent to the formal dining room which is accompanied by a dry bar and tons of light. Pets case by case! See it soon!