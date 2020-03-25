All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4404 Cleveland Drive

4404 Cleveland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Cleveland Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Talk about an awesome location! Walk to dining, gym, shopping! Drive to anywhere in North Dallas with such ease!
This 3 bed, 2 bath includes new Carpet, Tile Floors that look like Wood Floors, New Paint All Over, Granite counters in Bathrooms and Kitchen! Tons of living space with 2 living rooms and 2 dining rooms! Great storage with a w car garage and shed. The kitchen shows off lots of cabinets, microwave, oven, tons of counter space, and pantry that overlooks a sunken family room with a beautiful brick fireplace. The formal living room is also sunken with another fireplace that is adjacent to the formal dining room which is accompanied by a dry bar and tons of light. Pets case by case! See it soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Cleveland Drive have any available units?
4404 Cleveland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Cleveland Drive have?
Some of 4404 Cleveland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Cleveland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Cleveland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Cleveland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4404 Cleveland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4404 Cleveland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Cleveland Drive offers parking.
Does 4404 Cleveland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Cleveland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Cleveland Drive have a pool?
No, 4404 Cleveland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Cleveland Drive have accessible units?
No, 4404 Cleveland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Cleveland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 Cleveland Drive has units with dishwashers.

