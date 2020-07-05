4400 Lansbury Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Homeowner Recently Updated This Gem Located In Coveted 'Bristol Pointe Estates'! COMMUNITY POOL! Fresh Custom Paint* New Flooring ~ No Carpet* New Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Appliances, Fixtures, Canned LED Lighting & Window Blinds Throughout! Fully Equipped Island Kitchen Features SS Refrigerator, Microwave & Electric Oven* Additional Features Include: Sunny Breakfast Area* Formal Living-Dining Combo* Private Downstairs Study Could Serve As A 5th Bedroom With A Full Bath! Family Room Features A Cozy Corner Fireplace And Opens To The Kitchen! Upstairs Master Bedroom Retreat Has A Sitting Area Alcove* At Top Of Stairs Is A Bonus Area* Professionally Managed By Homeowner! Free Yard Care & HOA Fee!