All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4400 Lansbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4400 Lansbury Lane
Last updated April 27 2020 at 7:04 PM

4400 Lansbury Lane

4400 Lansbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4400 Lansbury Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Homeowner Recently Updated This Gem Located In Coveted 'Bristol Pointe Estates'! COMMUNITY POOL! Fresh Custom Paint* New Flooring ~ No Carpet* New Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Appliances, Fixtures, Canned LED Lighting & Window Blinds Throughout! Fully Equipped Island Kitchen Features SS Refrigerator, Microwave & Electric Oven* Additional Features Include: Sunny Breakfast Area* Formal Living-Dining Combo* Private Downstairs Study Could Serve As A 5th Bedroom With A Full Bath! Family Room Features A Cozy Corner Fireplace And Opens To The Kitchen! Upstairs Master Bedroom Retreat Has A Sitting Area Alcove* At Top Of Stairs Is A Bonus Area* Professionally Managed By Homeowner! Free Yard Care & HOA Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Lansbury Lane have any available units?
4400 Lansbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Lansbury Lane have?
Some of 4400 Lansbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Lansbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Lansbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Lansbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4400 Lansbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4400 Lansbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Lansbury Lane offers parking.
Does 4400 Lansbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Lansbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Lansbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4400 Lansbury Lane has a pool.
Does 4400 Lansbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 4400 Lansbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Lansbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Lansbury Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District