Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4324 Helston Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4324 Helston Drive
4324 Helston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
4324 Helston Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Helston house is corner house with new 8 feet fence. All the floors are hardwood or laminate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4324 Helston Drive have any available units?
4324 Helston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4324 Helston Drive have?
Some of 4324 Helston Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4324 Helston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Helston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Helston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4324 Helston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4324 Helston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Helston Drive offers parking.
Does 4324 Helston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Helston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Helston Drive have a pool?
No, 4324 Helston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Helston Drive have accessible units?
No, 4324 Helston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Helston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 Helston Drive has units with dishwashers.
