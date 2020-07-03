All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4324 Helston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4324 Helston Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4324 Helston Drive

4324 Helston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4324 Helston Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Helston house is corner house with new 8 feet fence. All the floors are hardwood or laminate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Helston Drive have any available units?
4324 Helston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Helston Drive have?
Some of 4324 Helston Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Helston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Helston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Helston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4324 Helston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4324 Helston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Helston Drive offers parking.
Does 4324 Helston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Helston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Helston Drive have a pool?
No, 4324 Helston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Helston Drive have accessible units?
No, 4324 Helston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Helston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 Helston Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District