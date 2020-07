Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome Home! Perfect location at Center of west Plano and Excellent Plano ISD with Middle and High schools nearby. Spacious home has 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bath, gaming room, formal dining room and formal living. Family room with lot of natural light with soaring ceilings and lot of windows. Large Kitchen with granite countertops, and updated backsplash. Master, 3 bedrooms + game room upstairs. Close to shopping and dining! Come to check out this home today.