Plano, TX
4313 Rock Springs Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:57 PM

4313 Rock Springs Drive

4313 Rock Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4313 Rock Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous Drees home with many customer upgrades. Center of West Plano.Plano ISD.Walking distance to Middle and High schools. Gorgeous house with spacious living areas and kitchen. Tile in wet areas,two staircases,vaulted ceilings,fireplace. granite countertop and bar, and walk in pantry.10 BOB fence with remote electric gate,plus covered patio with a large private backyard.Huge master suite w sitting area.Upstairs game room with hardwood floors and wet bar.study can be 5th bed. additional study area outside master bedroom. One additional full kitchen in garage. New appliances, new wood floor and carpet, and new paint. It is listed as lease or sell. will consider lease to own and seller financing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Rock Springs Drive have any available units?
4313 Rock Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Rock Springs Drive have?
Some of 4313 Rock Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Rock Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Rock Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Rock Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Rock Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4313 Rock Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4313 Rock Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 4313 Rock Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Rock Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Rock Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 4313 Rock Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4313 Rock Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 4313 Rock Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Rock Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4313 Rock Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

