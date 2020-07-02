4313 Rock Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous Drees home with many customer upgrades. Center of West Plano.Plano ISD.Walking distance to Middle and High schools. Gorgeous house with spacious living areas and kitchen. Tile in wet areas,two staircases,vaulted ceilings,fireplace. granite countertop and bar, and walk in pantry.10 BOB fence with remote electric gate,plus covered patio with a large private backyard.Huge master suite w sitting area.Upstairs game room with hardwood floors and wet bar.study can be 5th bed. additional study area outside master bedroom. One additional full kitchen in garage. New appliances, new wood floor and carpet, and new paint. It is listed as lease or sell. will consider lease to own and seller financing.