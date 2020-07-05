All apartments in Plano
4313 Belvedere Drive

4313 Belvedere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4313 Belvedere Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Traditional great location with upgraded 3 bed & 3 bath Home in Plano ISD. Property has been well maintained & upgraded include: paint, Granite Kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful wood floor & tile in the kitchen and baths, NO carpet, master bathroom & guest bath fully renovated with Quartz and Marble tile with frameless shower. Walking distance to Elementary, Middle and Jasper High School. A block away from Community Pool and Walking trail will make this house perfect place for your family. This house within minutes for Legacy Corridor, center of headquarters, schools, recreations, and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer come with the lease. YOU MUST SEE THIS GEM!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Belvedere Drive have any available units?
4313 Belvedere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Belvedere Drive have?
Some of 4313 Belvedere Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Belvedere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Belvedere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Belvedere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Belvedere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4313 Belvedere Drive offer parking?
No, 4313 Belvedere Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4313 Belvedere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4313 Belvedere Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Belvedere Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4313 Belvedere Drive has a pool.
Does 4313 Belvedere Drive have accessible units?
No, 4313 Belvedere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Belvedere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Belvedere Drive has units with dishwashers.

