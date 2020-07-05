4313 Belvedere Drive

Amenities

Traditional great location with upgraded 3 bed & 3 bath Home in Plano ISD. Property has been well maintained & upgraded include: paint, Granite Kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful wood floor & tile in the kitchen and baths, NO carpet, master bathroom & guest bath fully renovated with Quartz and Marble tile with frameless shower. Walking distance to Elementary, Middle and Jasper High School. A block away from Community Pool and Walking trail will make this house perfect place for your family. This house within minutes for Legacy Corridor, center of headquarters, schools, recreations, and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer come with the lease. YOU MUST SEE THIS GEM!!!