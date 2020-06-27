4304 Echo Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

MOVE-IN Ready! Beautifully upgraded, large 4 BDR, 2.5 Baths and 3 Car garage home within walking distance of 3 highly acclaimed west Plano schools. Hardwood floors in family room, study, dining, stairs and game room. Master and study down. Large game room and 3 BDRs in upstairs. Kitchen features with upgraded granite counter top, granite island, and stainless steel appliances. Elementary, middle and high schools are in walkable distance. Located near parks, Plano sports authority, bike and walking trials. Just minutes from Dallas North Tollway, Hwy 121, Legacy Park , The Shops at Legacy East & West, Stone Briar Mall and the Toyota Corporation.