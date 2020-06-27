All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:32 AM

4304 Echo Bluff Drive

4304 Echo Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4304 Echo Bluff Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
MOVE-IN Ready! Beautifully upgraded, large 4 BDR, 2.5 Baths and 3 Car garage home within walking distance of 3 highly acclaimed west Plano schools. Hardwood floors in family room, study, dining, stairs and game room. Master and study down. Large game room and 3 BDRs in upstairs. Kitchen features with upgraded granite counter top, granite island, and stainless steel appliances. Elementary, middle and high schools are in walkable distance. Located near parks, Plano sports authority, bike and walking trials. Just minutes from Dallas North Tollway, Hwy 121, Legacy Park , The Shops at Legacy East & West, Stone Briar Mall and the Toyota Corporation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Echo Bluff Drive have any available units?
4304 Echo Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 Echo Bluff Drive have?
Some of 4304 Echo Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Echo Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Echo Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Echo Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Echo Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4304 Echo Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Echo Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 4304 Echo Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 Echo Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Echo Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 4304 Echo Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Echo Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 4304 Echo Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Echo Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Echo Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

