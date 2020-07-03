Rent Calculator
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4120 Oxlea Drive
4120 Oxlea Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4120 Oxlea Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4120 Oxlea Drive have any available units?
4120 Oxlea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 4120 Oxlea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Oxlea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Oxlea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4120 Oxlea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4120 Oxlea Drive offer parking?
No, 4120 Oxlea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4120 Oxlea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Oxlea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Oxlea Drive have a pool?
No, 4120 Oxlea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Oxlea Drive have accessible units?
No, 4120 Oxlea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Oxlea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 Oxlea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 Oxlea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 Oxlea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
