All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4113 Cassandra Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4113 Cassandra Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:29 PM

4113 Cassandra Lane

4113 Cassandra Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4113 Cassandra Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,848 sqft house in Plano! Not only does it have a spacious living room with a fireplace, it has an extra living room with a wet bar, perfect for entertaining guests. Master bath includes an attached bathroom with both a tub and a shower. Open concept kitchen with breakfast area and dining area. Home also includes multiple built in shelving. Fenced in backyard, perfect for your fur babies and family gatherings. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Cassandra Lane have any available units?
4113 Cassandra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4113 Cassandra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Cassandra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Cassandra Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4113 Cassandra Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4113 Cassandra Lane offer parking?
No, 4113 Cassandra Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4113 Cassandra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Cassandra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Cassandra Lane have a pool?
No, 4113 Cassandra Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4113 Cassandra Lane have accessible units?
No, 4113 Cassandra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Cassandra Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 Cassandra Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4113 Cassandra Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4113 Cassandra Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District