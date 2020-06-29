4113 Cassandra Lane

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,848 sqft house in Plano! Not only does it have a spacious living room with a fireplace, it has an extra living room with a wet bar, perfect for entertaining guests. Master bath includes an attached bathroom with both a tub and a shower. Open concept kitchen with breakfast area and dining area. Home also includes multiple built in shelving. Fenced in backyard, perfect for your fur babies and family gatherings. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.