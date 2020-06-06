Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4112 Guthrie Drive
Last updated May 16 2019
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4112 Guthrie Drive
4112 Guthrie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4112 Guthrie Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Pool just in time for summer! Laminate flooring. Pool maintenance is included. All bedrooms up, large master bedroom, master bath has separate shower and tub, 2 sinks. Fireplace with gas logs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4112 Guthrie Drive have any available units?
4112 Guthrie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4112 Guthrie Drive have?
Some of 4112 Guthrie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4112 Guthrie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Guthrie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Guthrie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Guthrie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4112 Guthrie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4112 Guthrie Drive offers parking.
Does 4112 Guthrie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Guthrie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Guthrie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4112 Guthrie Drive has a pool.
Does 4112 Guthrie Drive have accessible units?
No, 4112 Guthrie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Guthrie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 Guthrie Drive has units with dishwashers.
