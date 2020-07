Amenities

Beautiful home close to everything! Open floor plan w combined formals perfect for entertaining. Family Room w brick fireplace & wood mantle, leads to breakfast area & kitchen w view to shaded backyard! Relax on covered patio. Up are a loft area, Master Bedroom w window seat & spacious bath, plus 2 additional bedrooms. Walking trail at end of street, just minutes to Stonebriar Mall, 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Fridge, washer & dryer to stay.