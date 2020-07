4104 NORCROSS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This amazing one story home is ready for immediate move in*3 bedrooms,2 baths, 2 dining with fireplace*Very well maintained and beautifully updated*Vaulted ceiling*Split bedrooms*Light & bright*Loads of upgrades include granite counters in kitchen and baths, wood grain porcelain tiled floors, new carpets in bedrooms, glass storm door & sprinklers entire yard. Master shower, designer's paint interior, gas range & microwave were updated in 2015*Separate shower, garden tub, & walking closet in master bath*Non-smokers*Pets are based on case by case*AGENT & TENANT TO VERIFY ALL MLS DATA*Must see*Photos online took in 2019 & 2015*