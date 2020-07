Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful customer built one story half duplex with features like high ceilings, beveled glasses frond windows, Wood floor with spacious living area and wet-bar, open kitchen that overlooks breakfast area, formal dining for entertaining, split bedrooms for privacy. Inviting private back patio overlooks landscaping gardens. Plano ISD, right next to the Los Rios Country club, close to Bob Woodruff Park and all.