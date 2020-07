Amenities

Beautiful Single-Story 4 bed, 2 bath home on a corner lot with great updates and a nice sized backyard. The home has New contemporary tile in the living area, kitchen, and breakfast nook, New Granite counter top in Kitchen, Wood floor in all bedrooms and beautifully updated bathrooms. New windows through out the house with a Wet bar over looking the family room. Large Master Suite with assess to the backyard patio. Zoned for Plano ISD!