Plano, TX
4032 Guthrie Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:14 AM

4032 Guthrie Drive

4032 Guthrie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4032 Guthrie Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Story Home in Plano ISD! This home features a master bedroom on the first level and 2 living areas. Master bedroom offers attached bath w dual sinks, walk in closets, and garden tub. The main living has a wood burning fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has granite counters and lots of cabinet space w gas range. Guest bedrooms upstairs w second living area. Backyard complete w wooden privacy fence. Close access to community amenities, such as hiking and biking trails and local parks. Exemplary school district. Near shopping, restaurants, and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 Guthrie Drive have any available units?
4032 Guthrie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 Guthrie Drive have?
Some of 4032 Guthrie Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 Guthrie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Guthrie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Guthrie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4032 Guthrie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4032 Guthrie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4032 Guthrie Drive offers parking.
Does 4032 Guthrie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 Guthrie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Guthrie Drive have a pool?
No, 4032 Guthrie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4032 Guthrie Drive have accessible units?
No, 4032 Guthrie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Guthrie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 Guthrie Drive has units with dishwashers.

