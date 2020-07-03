4032 Guthrie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Story Home in Plano ISD! This home features a master bedroom on the first level and 2 living areas. Master bedroom offers attached bath w dual sinks, walk in closets, and garden tub. The main living has a wood burning fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has granite counters and lots of cabinet space w gas range. Guest bedrooms upstairs w second living area. Backyard complete w wooden privacy fence. Close access to community amenities, such as hiking and biking trails and local parks. Exemplary school district. Near shopping, restaurants, and highways.