Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4025 Sendero Trail
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:56 AM

4025 Sendero Trail

4025 Sendero Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Sendero Trail, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedrooms. Formal living and dining. large family room in back of home off kitchen. Oversized utility room. Great backyard with large covered patio. Excellent schools boast some of the top ratings in the state.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Sendero Trail have any available units?
4025 Sendero Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Sendero Trail have?
Some of 4025 Sendero Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Sendero Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Sendero Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Sendero Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4025 Sendero Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4025 Sendero Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Sendero Trail offers parking.
Does 4025 Sendero Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 Sendero Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Sendero Trail have a pool?
No, 4025 Sendero Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Sendero Trail have accessible units?
No, 4025 Sendero Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Sendero Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 Sendero Trail has units with dishwashers.

