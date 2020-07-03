Wonderful 3 Bedrooms. Formal living and dining. large family room in back of home off kitchen. Oversized utility room. Great backyard with large covered patio. Excellent schools boast some of the top ratings in the state.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4025 Sendero Trail have any available units?
4025 Sendero Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Sendero Trail have?
Some of 4025 Sendero Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Sendero Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Sendero Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.