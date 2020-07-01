All apartments in Plano
4012 Guthrie Drive

4012 Guthrie Drive
Location

4012 Guthrie Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful single family 4 bedroom house in Plano with open floor plan. Huge formal living together with formal dinning room. Family room has gas starter fireplace. Kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counter top, built-in microwave, and plenty of 42 inch cabinets. Spacious master bedroom opens to a room that can be nursery, or office, or exercise room. Master bath features jetted tub, separate shower, and walking-in closet. Famous Plano Independent School District. Close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Coit, 121, and Toll Way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Guthrie Drive have any available units?
4012 Guthrie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Guthrie Drive have?
Some of 4012 Guthrie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Guthrie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Guthrie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Guthrie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Guthrie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4012 Guthrie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Guthrie Drive offers parking.
Does 4012 Guthrie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Guthrie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Guthrie Drive have a pool?
No, 4012 Guthrie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Guthrie Drive have accessible units?
No, 4012 Guthrie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Guthrie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 Guthrie Drive has units with dishwashers.

