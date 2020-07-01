4012 Guthrie Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful single family 4 bedroom house in Plano with open floor plan. Huge formal living together with formal dinning room. Family room has gas starter fireplace. Kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counter top, built-in microwave, and plenty of 42 inch cabinets. Spacious master bedroom opens to a room that can be nursery, or office, or exercise room. Master bath features jetted tub, separate shower, and walking-in closet. Famous Plano Independent School District. Close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Coit, 121, and Toll Way.