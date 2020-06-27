Rent Calculator
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:03 PM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4001 Mayflower Lane
4001 Mayflower Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4001 Mayflower Lane, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4001 Mayflower Lane have any available units?
4001 Mayflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 4001 Mayflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Mayflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Mayflower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Mayflower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4001 Mayflower Lane offer parking?
No, 4001 Mayflower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4001 Mayflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Mayflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Mayflower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4001 Mayflower Lane has a pool.
Does 4001 Mayflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 4001 Mayflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Mayflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 Mayflower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Mayflower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 Mayflower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
