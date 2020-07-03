All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4000 Fowler Circle

4000 Fowler Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Fowler Circle, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool
Almost a third acre in heart of Plano! Fabulous renovated home with an oversized lot & huge private oasis in the backyard. New (soft close) cabinets throughout, granite, hand scraped wood floors in living, dining, master, upstairs hall & loft & game room. Master suite includes frameless shower, free standing tub with chandelier, 12x14 master walk in closet. Custom covered extended patio. Fire pit & ample space in driveway with electric slide gate. A cul-de-sac lot w mature trees. Both master & family room overlooks the pool. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances & has an entertainer's island w granite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Fowler Circle have any available units?
4000 Fowler Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Fowler Circle have?
Some of 4000 Fowler Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Fowler Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Fowler Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Fowler Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Fowler Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4000 Fowler Circle offer parking?
No, 4000 Fowler Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Fowler Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Fowler Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Fowler Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Fowler Circle has a pool.
Does 4000 Fowler Circle have accessible units?
No, 4000 Fowler Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Fowler Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Fowler Circle has units with dishwashers.

