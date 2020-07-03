4000 Fowler Circle

Amenities

Almost a third acre in heart of Plano! Fabulous renovated home with an oversized lot & huge private oasis in the backyard. New (soft close) cabinets throughout, granite, hand scraped wood floors in living, dining, master, upstairs hall & loft & game room. Master suite includes frameless shower, free standing tub with chandelier, 12x14 master walk in closet. Custom covered extended patio. Fire pit & ample space in driveway with electric slide gate. A cul-de-sac lot w mature trees. Both master & family room overlooks the pool. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances & has an entertainer's island w granite.