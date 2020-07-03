3965 Llano Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming single story duplex with a great location in Plano! This easy to maintain home is move in ready! Inside features a wonderful flowing floor plan with a large living room that is accented with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace & walls coated with gorgeous wainscoting. Spacious dining room is perfect for family dinners or entertaining guests. Enjoy cooking in the fabulous kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, raised breakfast bar, electric cooktop & overlooks the sunny eat in breakfast nook. Private downstairs master suite is decked out with an en-suite bath that has his & her vanities, garden tub, walk in closet plus a separate shower. Pets approved on a case by case basis.