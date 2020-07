Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

LUXURY GREAT LOCATION HALF DUPLEX ON QUIET CUL DE SAC. IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED.DRAMATIC SOARING CEILINGS SHOW OFF THE 2 STORY FAMILY RM. LIGHT AND OPEN ARCH.LOFT OR GAME RM PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICE. IDEAL FOR DOWN SIZERS, BUSY EXECS WHO DESIRE PRVT PRESTIGIOUS WEST PLANO LOCATION. HOA MAINTAINS FRONT & SIDE YARD. OWNERS PAYS HOA. Tenants and tenants agents to verify all information provided here in.

WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!!!