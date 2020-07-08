All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3933 18th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3933 18th Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:43 AM

3933 18th Street

3933 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3933 18th Street, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Adorable 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,738 sqft home in Plano near the Pecan Hollow Golf Course! Nice and spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen with small breakfast bar and dining area with backyard access! Master Suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet. Backyard with privacy fence, perfect for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3933 18th Street have any available units?
3933 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3933 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3933 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3933 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3933 18th Street offer parking?
No, 3933 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3933 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3933 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 18th Street have a pool?
No, 3933 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3933 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 3933 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3933 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3933 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3933 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District