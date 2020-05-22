All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3929 Windford Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3929 Windford Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3929 Windford Dr

3929 Windford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3929 Windford Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Perfectly located Furnished Family Home - Property Id: 103867

Location, location, location! Great family home that feeds to award winning Plano schools. Open floor plan for entertaining, MBR down with walk in closet, master bath with dual vanity and garden tub, den with gas log FP down, large game room upstairs, wood floor, 3 BR with large closets upstairs, formal dining, option for study or formal living. Great curb appeal and awesome location for growing family. Master Bedroom Downstairs also!Completely furnished with brand new furniture!!! Sublet/temporary lease also available
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103867
Property Id 103867

(RLNE4751817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 Windford Dr have any available units?
3929 Windford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 Windford Dr have?
Some of 3929 Windford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 Windford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Windford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Windford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3929 Windford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3929 Windford Dr offer parking?
No, 3929 Windford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3929 Windford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3929 Windford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Windford Dr have a pool?
No, 3929 Windford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3929 Windford Dr have accessible units?
No, 3929 Windford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Windford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3929 Windford Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District