3929 Windford Dr

Perfectly located Furnished Family Home - Property Id: 103867
Location, location, location! Great family home that feeds to award winning Plano schools. Open floor plan for entertaining, MBR down with walk in closet, master bath with dual vanity and garden tub, den with gas log FP down, large game room upstairs, wood floor, 3 BR with large closets upstairs, formal dining, option for study or formal living. Great curb appeal and awesome location for growing family. Master Bedroom Downstairs also!Completely furnished with brand new furniture!!! Sublet/temporary lease also available
