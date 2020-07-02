All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:01 AM

3923 Ranch Estates Circle

Location

3923 Ranch Estates Circle, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
RARE FIND! 3.2 acres of country in the city! Private, spacious and full of outdoor life! Warm, inviting flr plan w abundance of amenities in a unique custom home. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac w view of horse pastures and mature trees, Oversized bedrm w private bath, unique walk in butler’s pantry. Wall of windows boasts pool w o 3000+ sq. ft. of entertaining patio. Gourmet kit. w Kitchen aid appliance, double oven, 6 burner gas range, built in refrigerator, warming drawer. Oversized 3+car garage fully insulated enormous storage area above, could be a finished room! Survey shows 1 acre w house, 2.2 acres surrounding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 Ranch Estates Circle have any available units?
3923 Ranch Estates Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 Ranch Estates Circle have?
Some of 3923 Ranch Estates Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 Ranch Estates Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3923 Ranch Estates Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 Ranch Estates Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3923 Ranch Estates Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3923 Ranch Estates Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3923 Ranch Estates Circle offers parking.
Does 3923 Ranch Estates Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3923 Ranch Estates Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 Ranch Estates Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3923 Ranch Estates Circle has a pool.
Does 3923 Ranch Estates Circle have accessible units?
No, 3923 Ranch Estates Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 Ranch Estates Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3923 Ranch Estates Circle has units with dishwashers.

