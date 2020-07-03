3916 Rushden Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities game room parking garage

HOUSE FOR RENT @3916 Rushden Ct. Plano TX 75025 - EXEMPLAR WEST PLANO SCHOOL!

Excellent location! Easy access to everywhere. Walking distance to the stores, library, recreation center, schools, parks and pond and major Highways. Exemplar Plano school! Home in a quiet & nice neighborhood. Beautiful 2-story West Plano home with big backyard. This is the popular 2-story floor plan with master down and 3 bedrooms and a game room upstairs. The first floor is laminate and the second floor is carpet. Wood floor covers Master bedroom & family room. Spacious family room with a fireplace, a beautiful kitchen, and a separate formal dining room. Microwave, dishwasher, smooth surface self cleaning range