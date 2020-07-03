All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3916 Rushden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3916 Rushden Court
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:33 AM

3916 Rushden Court

3916 Rushden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3916 Rushden Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
HOUSE FOR RENT @3916 Rushden Ct. Plano TX 75025 - EXEMPLAR WEST PLANO SCHOOL!
Excellent location! Easy access to everywhere. Walking distance to the stores, library, recreation center, schools, parks and pond and major Highways. Exemplar Plano school! Home in a quiet & nice neighborhood. Beautiful 2-story West Plano home with big backyard. This is the popular 2-story floor plan with master down and 3 bedrooms and a game room upstairs. The first floor is laminate and the second floor is carpet. Wood floor covers Master bedroom & family room. Spacious family room with a fireplace, a beautiful kitchen, and a separate formal dining room. Microwave, dishwasher, smooth surface self cleaning range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Rushden Court have any available units?
3916 Rushden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Rushden Court have?
Some of 3916 Rushden Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Rushden Court currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Rushden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Rushden Court pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Rushden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3916 Rushden Court offer parking?
Yes, 3916 Rushden Court offers parking.
Does 3916 Rushden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Rushden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Rushden Court have a pool?
No, 3916 Rushden Court does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Rushden Court have accessible units?
No, 3916 Rushden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Rushden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 Rushden Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District