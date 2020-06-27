All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:39 AM

3900 Dickens Drive

3900 Dickens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Dickens Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home nestled in central Plano! Enjoy easy access to HWY 75, grocery stores, shops. Spacious living area boasts showcase fireplace and pretty laminate flooring. Updated kitchen features granite countertop, built-in dishwasher and electric stove. Master bathroom offers beautiful tiled shower. Ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and more! Oversized fenced backyard, Convenient location, and PISD school.
Virtual tour is available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Dickens Drive have any available units?
3900 Dickens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Dickens Drive have?
Some of 3900 Dickens Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Dickens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Dickens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Dickens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3900 Dickens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3900 Dickens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Dickens Drive offers parking.
Does 3900 Dickens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Dickens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Dickens Drive have a pool?
No, 3900 Dickens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Dickens Drive have accessible units?
No, 3900 Dickens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Dickens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Dickens Drive has units with dishwashers.

