3900 Dickens Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home nestled in central Plano! Enjoy easy access to HWY 75, grocery stores, shops. Spacious living area boasts showcase fireplace and pretty laminate flooring. Updated kitchen features granite countertop, built-in dishwasher and electric stove. Master bathroom offers beautiful tiled shower. Ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and more! Oversized fenced backyard, Convenient location, and PISD school.

Virtual tour is available upon request.