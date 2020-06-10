All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:26 PM

3840 Dalston Ln

3840 Dalston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3840 Dalston Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
Available 05/15/20 Cozy One Story House in West Plano - Property Id: 242619

Cozy 3/2/2, 1442 sq ft home in desirable West Plano neighborhood (excellent schools). Open floor plan, granite counter tops with travertine backsplash and under-mount sink, ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, plenty of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen. Includes full size Washer/Dryer connections, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave. Lush carpet, double hung low-E windows, alarm system. Spacious dining; living overlook beautifully landscaped backyard; patio. Master suite accommodates large furniture; walk-in closet, skylights in master bath, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks. Property is a minute away from Plano's Carpenter sports facility and park, minutes away from shopping and dining. Security deposit - $1895, application fee is $35 per each adult on the application, pet deposit - $300. Must see to appreciate.

Excellent Plano Schools:
Gulledge Elementary
Robinson Middle School
Jasper High School
Plano West Senior High
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242619
Property Id 242619

(RLNE5636088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Dalston Ln have any available units?
3840 Dalston Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 Dalston Ln have?
Some of 3840 Dalston Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Dalston Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Dalston Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Dalston Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3840 Dalston Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3840 Dalston Ln offer parking?
No, 3840 Dalston Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3840 Dalston Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 Dalston Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Dalston Ln have a pool?
No, 3840 Dalston Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3840 Dalston Ln have accessible units?
No, 3840 Dalston Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Dalston Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3840 Dalston Ln has units with dishwashers.

