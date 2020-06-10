3840 Dalston Ln

Amenities

Available 05/15/20 Cozy One Story House in West Plano - Property Id: 242619



Cozy 3/2/2, 1442 sq ft home in desirable West Plano neighborhood (excellent schools). Open floor plan, granite counter tops with travertine backsplash and under-mount sink, ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, plenty of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen. Includes full size Washer/Dryer connections, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave. Lush carpet, double hung low-E windows, alarm system. Spacious dining; living overlook beautifully landscaped backyard; patio. Master suite accommodates large furniture; walk-in closet, skylights in master bath, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks. Property is a minute away from Plano's Carpenter sports facility and park, minutes away from shopping and dining. Security deposit - $1895, application fee is $35 per each adult on the application, pet deposit - $300. Must see to appreciate.



Excellent Plano Schools:

Gulledge Elementary

Robinson Middle School

Jasper High School

Plano West Senior High

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242619

